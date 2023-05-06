Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 105,800 shares traded.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

