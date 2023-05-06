Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 105,800 shares traded.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athena Gold (AHNR)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.