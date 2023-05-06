ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
