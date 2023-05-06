Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director James L. Tyree Sells 43,143 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The business had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assertio by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

