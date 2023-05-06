Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director James L. Tyree Sells 43,143 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Assertio Stock Performance
ASRT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The business had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
