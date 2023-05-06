ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.71

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.69. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 76,198 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Further Reading

