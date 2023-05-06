Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Down 1.8%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

