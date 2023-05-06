ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.79

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.03. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 28,757 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.53.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArrowMark Financial (BANX)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.