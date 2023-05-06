ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.79

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.03. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 28,757 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.53.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

