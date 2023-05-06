Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $2,149,881.92 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
