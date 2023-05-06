Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $2,149,881.92 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

