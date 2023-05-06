Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,637. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

