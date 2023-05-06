Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.73

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 52211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

