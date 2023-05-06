Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Argus

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

