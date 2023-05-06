Ardor Price Hits $0.0858 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

