Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 7,671,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,358. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Arconic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.