Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ARNC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
