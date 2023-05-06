Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

About Arconic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Arconic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 508,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arconic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $654,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

