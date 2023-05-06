ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE ARX opened at C$17.25 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.91.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

