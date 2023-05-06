Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.0 %

ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 444,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,859. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 178.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

