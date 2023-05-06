Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 7,366,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,117. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 245,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

