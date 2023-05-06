Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also

