Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

