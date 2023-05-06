Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.71 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $545,728.45 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

