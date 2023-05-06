ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

