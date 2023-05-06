Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $2,082.75 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,082.75 or 0.07283042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $450,526.30 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

