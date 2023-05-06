Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. 3,519,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,009. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

