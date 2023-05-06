Analyzing Smart for Life (SMFL) and Its Peers

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Smart for Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.04 Smart for Life Competitors $282.64 million -$103.81 million -4.39

Smart for Life’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smart for Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -10.90% -83.00% 22.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smart for Life and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 212 564 810 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Smart for Life’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Smart for Life peers beat Smart for Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Smart for Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.