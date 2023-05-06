Analyzing Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 0 3 1 0 2.25 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $17.98 billion 0.53 -$675.41 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 29.95 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alstom.

Risk and Volatility

Alstom has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats Alstom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

