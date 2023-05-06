Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,845 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 535,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

