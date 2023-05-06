Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $56.33

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HALO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

