Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $62.29

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $940,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 305,069 shares of company stock worth $15,834,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

