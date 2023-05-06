Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $47.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $31.49 on Monday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

