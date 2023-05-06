Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $47.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $31.49 on Monday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.