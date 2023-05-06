Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $100,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $183.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.