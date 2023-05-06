Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 869,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,516. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $582.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also

