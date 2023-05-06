AMG National Trust Bank Sells 45,025 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

