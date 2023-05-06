AMG National Trust Bank Sells 375 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

