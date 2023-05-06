AMG National Trust Bank Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $252.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

