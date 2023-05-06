AMG National Trust Bank Sells 18,697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.