AMG National Trust Bank Sells 114 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.8 %

DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

