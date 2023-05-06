AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,030 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

