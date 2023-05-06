AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 8,218 iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of BATS EFNL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

