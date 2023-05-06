AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

SWK opened at $85.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

