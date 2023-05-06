AMG National Trust Bank Has $500,000 Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

QLTA stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

