AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

