American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,457 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of American Water Works worth $187,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

