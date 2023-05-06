American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,457 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of American Water Works worth $187,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

