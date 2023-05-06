American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE AIG opened at $53.79 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

