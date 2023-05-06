American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg Sells 1,616 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93.

On Friday, February 24th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

