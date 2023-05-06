American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.4%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 41 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,269.9% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 168,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

