American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.