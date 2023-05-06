AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,479,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,818,795 shares of company stock worth $171,692,329. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

