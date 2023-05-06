Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIF. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$64.60.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$44.20 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

