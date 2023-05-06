Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

