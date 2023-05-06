Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

