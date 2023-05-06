Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on May 26th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £55.46 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.08).

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Alternative Income REIT

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.86), for a total value of £6,591.57 ($8,235.34). 45.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.